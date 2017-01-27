Russian President Vladimir Putin to make telephone call to new US President Donald Trump

Moscow, Jan 27: Russian President Vladimir Putin is to make a telephone call to new US President Donald Trump on Saturday, the Kremlin confirmed on Friday.

The news was confirmed by the spokesman of the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, Efe news reported.

It would be the first conversation between the two leaders since Trump took office on January 20, although Putin has already spoken to the New York billionaire to congratulate him on his November 8 election victory.

In that first phone call, both leaders called for an improvement in the damaged relations between Washington and Moscow.

During the election campaign, Trump said he admired Putin’s style of government and hoped that both countries could rekindle relations following the frosting over of ties, which Trump blamed on the administration of former President Barack Obama.

The US and European Union imposed economic sanctions on Russia for annexing Crimea and supporting pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

In addition, the administration of former President Barack Obama also took punitive measures against Russia late last year when it was discovered that Moscow allegedly interfered in the US presidential election in order to support Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

–IANS