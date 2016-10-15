Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrives in Goa for BRICS summit

Panjim,Oct15:Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in Goa today to attend the BRICS Summit was delayed due to poor visibility with thick fog making it difficult for his plane to land in the coastal state.

He was first scheduled to arrive at 1am at INS Hansa base, which is adjacent to the Dabolim Airport, but his arrival was delayed due to thick fog in the region, sources in the naval base told

India is hosting the 8th BRICS summit in Goa on October 15-16.

