Russian state-run Rosatom provides pure alpha emitter for India’s second lunar mission Chandrayan-2

New Delhi, Feb 15: Russian state-run Rosatom is supplying pure alpha emitter for India’s second lunar mission Chandrayan-2 to help it analyse the moon’s surface.
The alpha emitter, Radionuclide curium-244 (Cm-244) manufactured by Russian “State Scientific Center – Research Institute of Atomic Reactors” (JSC SSC RIAR) enables sources to determine chemical composition of any rocks and soils.
It will be installed on the Alpha Proton X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS) aimed at analysing the lunar surface, a company spokesperson said today .
The launch of second Chndrayan spacecraft is scheduled for 2018.
Cm-244 production is produced by only two countries in the world- Russia and the US.

