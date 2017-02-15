Russian state-run Rosatom provides pure alpha emitter for India’s second lunar mission Chandrayan-2

New Delhi, Feb 15: Russian state-run Rosatom is supplying pure alpha emitter for India’s second lunar mission Chandrayan-2 to help it analyse the moon’s surface.

The alpha emitter, Radionuclide curium-244 (Cm-244) manufactured by Russian “State Scientific Center – Research Institute of Atomic Reactors” (JSC SSC RIAR) enables sources to determine chemical composition of any rocks and soils.

It will be installed on the Alpha Proton X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS) aimed at analysing the lunar surface, a company spokesperson said today .

The launch of second Chndrayan spacecraft is scheduled for 2018.

Cm-244 production is produced by only two countries in the world- Russia and the US.