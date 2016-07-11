Russian Woman Abuse Case : Russian bahu united with in-laws, Thanks to Akhilesh

New Delhi, July 11: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday sought the help of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in a case involving a Russian woman, who alleged abuse by her in-laws in Agra.

The Russian woman posted a video on Twitter in which she mentioned that she was protesting outside the house of her mother-in-law, who is an Indian, and alleged that she was being abused by her.





@SushmaSwaraj @yadavakhilesh the lady has been united with the family after counselling the in-laws. pic.twitter.com/NFajXMCYGF — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) July 10, 2016 After seeing the message, Swaraj tweeted requesting Akhilesh to help the woman following which the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister informed the minister that the matter was resolved.

Susham Swaraj later tweeted thanking Akhilesh.

“Thank you Akhilesh ji for resolving this. Such incidents affect country’s image,” she said in her tweet.