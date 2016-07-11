Russian Woman Abuse Case : Russian bahu united with in-laws, Thanks to Akhilesh

July 11, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, July 11: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday sought the help of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in a case involving a Russian woman, who alleged abuse by her in-laws in Agra.

The Russian woman posted a video on Twitter in which she mentioned that she was protesting outside the house of her mother-in-law, who is an Indian, and alleged that she was being abused by her.


 

 After seeing the message, Swaraj tweeted requesting Akhilesh to help the woman following which the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister informed the minister that the matter was resolved.

Susham Swaraj later tweeted thanking Akhilesh.

“Thank you Akhilesh ji for resolving this. Such incidents affect country’s image,” she said in her tweet.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
BJP’ s tolerance reducing against women LOL-ing and drinking beer| Manohar Parikar’s remarks goes viral
INSV Tarini with all women crew crosses Cape Horn
How different are men’s and women’s brains when aroused?
More women are watching porn! Why?
Akhilesh Yadav lashes out against BJP; Says they have mastered the art of misleading people
Saudi’s female-only university starts hiring driving instructors
Top