Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone not to perform at Oscars 2017

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb. 8 (ANI): All eyes will certainly be on 'La La Land' and its actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling at Hollywood's biggest night- The Academy Awards.

But looks like, none of them will be performing at the Oscars, reports E! Online.

Both 'City of Stars' and 'Audition' for the film are up for 'Best Original song' at the Academy Awards, which made the fans really curious, if the pair would sing those songs at the ceremony, as they did in the movie.

But, the bad news is that there is no word yet if the songs will be performed at all.

Composed and written by the trio of Justin Hurwitz, Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, both tunes are bidding for the trophy against Troll's 'Can't stop the feeling' by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan, 'The Empty Chair' by Sting and J.Ralph from Jim: The James Foley Story and Lin Manuel Miranda's 'How far I'll go' from 'Moana.'

On a related note, 'La La Land' has received a whopping 14 nominations, including 'Best Picture.'

The Oscars will be handed out on February 26, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (ANI)