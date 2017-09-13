Ryan Murder case: Opposing bail application filed by Ryan Pinto, says Thakur’s counsel

New Delhi, September 13: Amid the ongoing disarray in the brutal murder case of a seven-year-old student at the Ryan International School in Gurugram, the child’s father’s advocate said that they are opposing the transit anticipatory bail application filed by Ryan International Group CEO, Ryan Pinto.

“We will make all efforts and put forth arguments in the Bombay High Court saying the bail should not be extended to such kind of accused,” Barun Thakur’s counsel Sushil Tekriwal told ANI.

On the other hand, Ryan Pinto’s lawyer Nitin Pradhan has said that he is not going to “speculate” anything.

“If anyone wants to come and intervene, let them intervene. If they feel that they have grievance against the trustees, let them ventilate in the court. Ryan Pinto has nothing to do with the trust, nothing to do with the Ryan International School. How can he be attributed to any crime?” Pradhan told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, the doctor, who conducted the postmortem of the seven-year-old student, said that there were no signs of sexual assault on his body.

“Prima facie shows that there are no signs of sexual assault found on his body,” told Dr Deepak Mathur to ANI.

Mathur also informed that almost the entire neck of the student was slit, stating that he might have died in the school itself considering the kind of injuries.

The school’s bus conductor was nabbed on Friday after the body of a seven-year-old student was found inside the toilet of the high-profile school, with his throat slit, following which the school’s principal was suspended.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to look into the murder case of the seven-year-old Gurugram student, had pointed out serious security lapses in the school.

The SIT averred that the school did not have any separate toilet for staffs like drivers and conductors while adding that the administration even did not get their employees identification verified.

The report by the investigative team also highlighted that the CCTV cameras of the school were neither working properly nor installed everywhere. Also, the fire extinguishers expired. It was also revealed that the school establishment had broken boundary walls.

The report further said that there were no separate toilets for conductors and drivers and the wall behind the school remained unfinished, which easily allowed anyone to enter the school premises without permission.

The report also added that a proper police verification of employees, working at Ryan International School, was not done by the school authorities. (ANI)