Ryan murder case: Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Pinto family

Chandigarh/Punjab, September 28: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday stayed the arrest of the Pinto family, the owners and trustees of Ryan International School in connection with the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur.

The Pinto family — Augustine F. Pinto, his wife Grace and their son Ryan, had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the matter.

The court will hear the matter next on October 7.

On September 21, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had refused to stay the arrest of Pinto family in regard with the case.

Justice Inderjit Singh had passed the order while hearing the interim bail plea of the Ryan International School trustees.

Thakur was found dead in the school toilet with his throat slit on September 8. (ANI)