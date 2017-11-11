Ryan school murder: Prime accused, 16-years-old boy, to be presented today at court

New Delhi, November 11: In an unexpected turn to the case, a teen student studying in class XI become CBI’s suspect, even a month ago, in the killing of a seven-year-old boy in Gurgaon’s Ryan’s International School.

The senior student who was suspected and later accused of the murder was taken into custody two days ago and would be presented at the Juvenile Court today as the custody time ends.

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials searched the 16 years old high school student’s home and seized some of the items in relation to the case. The investigation team stated in the court that those items seized, need to be retained.

According to reports, there are many pieces of evidence to come to a conclusion that the class 11 student was the suspect, even before the Gurgaon police handed over the case to the CBI on September 22.

The motive behind the murder is said to be delaying an exam.

Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in a bathroom at Ryan International School.

A CCTV footage was obtained from the school and sent to scientific analysis after the police dubbed it as too unclear.

The suspect student was said to be the last to leave the toilet and he allegedly told a teacher that he saw Pradyuman “vomiting blood”.

Also, another student was with the accused teen, at the time when he informed their teacher and gardener about the child’s blood-soaked body, which would also be subjected to an investigation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials are verifying how the second boy came to know the incident. It is a part of trying to establish the sequence of events.

According to sources, the evidence against the arrested 16-years-boy is not strong as the owner of the shop from where the knife was bought did not confirm selling it to the boy. Moreover, he does not even remember to whom he sold the knife, said to the investigators.

The CBI officials stated that the 16-years-old boy has confessed the whole crime to his father who is an independent witness and a social welfare board member.

Meanwhile, the Haryana police had produced the student in the court not as a suspect but as a witness.