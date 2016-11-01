S Ramadorai to be next Tata Sons chairman?

Mumbai, Nov 01: S Ramadorai, the former vice chairman of Tata Consultancy Services, has reportedly quit as the head of the National Skill Development Corporation and National Skill Development Agency.

Ramadorai is rumoured to be heading to Tata Sons as its new chairman, Economic Times reported.

He recently retired as the vice-chairman of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, a company he was associated with for 42 years. He took charge as CEO in 1996 when the company’s revenues were at $155 million and since then led the company through some of its most exciting phases, including its going public in 2004.

According to PTI, NSDC board is likely to meet on Wednesday to discuss the road map following his resignation. Vice Chairman Rohit Nandan has stepped in as interim chairman.

His role with NSDC was a cabinet position which he took on in 2013.