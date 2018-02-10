SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game

February 10, 2018 | By :
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game

Johannesburg, February 10: South African cricket team will be playing the 4th match of ongoing ODI series against India wearing Pink Jerseys. The Proteas have ditched their green jersey and donned a pink one to celebrate ‘Pink Day’ in support of breast cancer.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) has set aside December 5 as ‘Pink Day’, in support of breast cancer awareness. The team has played in Pink Jersey before and they have never faced a defeat in a Pink Jersey.

India is leading the series by 3-0 and if the men in blue win the 4th match, they can not only seal ODI series, but can clinch the No 1 title in ICC ODI Rankings as well.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Suresh Raina returns for SA series. Here is full T20 squad
Four Nations hockey: India thrash Japan 4-2 to remain unbeaten
Top