SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game

Johannesburg, February 10: South African cricket team will be playing the 4th match of ongoing ODI series against India wearing Pink Jerseys. The Proteas have ditched their green jersey and donned a pink one to celebrate ‘Pink Day’ in support of breast cancer.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) has set aside December 5 as ‘Pink Day’, in support of breast cancer awareness. The team has played in Pink Jersey before and they have never faced a defeat in a Pink Jersey.

India is leading the series by 3-0 and if the men in blue win the 4th match, they can not only seal ODI series, but can clinch the No 1 title in ICC ODI Rankings as well.