Saamana cartoon row: Shiv Sena party members protest, submit resignation

Mumbai,Sept28:The cartoon row seems to be turning into a big trouble for the Shiv Sena. While the party remains defiant over not tendering an apology over the controversial cartoon on Maratha Rallies, some MPs and MLAs are mulling to tender resignations.

The cartoon published in Sunday’s Saamana had ran into trouble for allegedly making obscene comments on Maratha rallies. Copies of Saamana were burnt in different parts of the state in protest. The newspaper office in Navi Mumbai was also attacked by Sambhaji Brigade workers.

But the biggest problem for the Shiv Sena seems to be cooking in its own backyard. Anger is simmering within the party as top party leaders have offered to quit. Buldhana MP Pratap Jadhav, Mehkar MLA Sanjay Raimulkar and Sindkhed Raja MLA Dr Shashikant Khedekar have conveyed their anger against the cartoon row.

Most of the leaders who have expressed dissent are either from Maratha community or represent constituencies dominated by Maratha voters.

Party members refused to comment on the issue. An under pressure Shiv Sena has however denied any discontent in the party and also denied resignations.