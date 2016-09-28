‘Saamna’ cartoonist apologises for hurting Maratha sentiments

Mumbai, Sep 28: A day after the office of the Shiv Sena mouthpieceSaamna was stoned over a cartoon it carried alluding to the ongoing Maratha rallies, the cartoonist today expressed regret over his work.

“The sentiments of Maratha community were hurt by my cartoon. But, there was never an intention to hurt anybody. Yet, I express regret if sentiments were hurt unintentionally,” cartoonist Shrinivas Prabhudesai said in a statement carried on the front page ofSaamna.

“The controversy over the cartoon was unnecessary. I am an artist and not a political cartoonist. In a busy life, my intention is to put a smile on people’s face and thus I make cartoons,” he stated.

He, however, alleged that the issue was politicised and the Sena and Saamna were unnecessarily dragged into the controversy.

The cartoon had come at a time when the Maratha community has been organising rallies all around the state to express outrage over the rape and murder of a girl from the community at Kopardi and press their various demands including quota in education and job.

The rallies have evoked huge response, compelling all political parties to take note the grievances of the community, a dominant force in the state.