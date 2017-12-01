Sabarimala hit by Cyclone Ockhi: River Pampa overflows; Sabarimala pilgrims suffer distress

Pathanamthitta/Kerala, December 1: After heavy rain hit the South Indian states, the Sabarimala pilgrims are left in utter misery when the river Pampa has overflowed and the rain is continuing.

When the river Pampa started overflowing, the parking ground at PampaThriveni was flooded and the vehicles had flown.

The police and the fire force had jointly also removed the vehicles from the site.

The district administration has issued an alert message.

Heavy rain, as well as wind, is blowing at Sabarimala Sannidhanam and nearby areas.

The road transportation was hindered at Vavarnada, Sabaripeedham, Marakkoottam after trees fallen.

The roods of temporary sheds in Pampa, Sannidhanam and Sharabnapatha flew in strong winds.

The Sabarimala pilgrims are moving from one place to another in search of safe places.

Video from srilanka – Twisters because of #CycloneOckhi . The same cyclone is now battering kanyakumari district and surroundings . Prayers !! pic.twitter.com/AApBxvn1Sw — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) November 30, 2017

Pilgrims who came through forest paths in Erumeli and Pulmedu had suffered much in their travel.

Meanwhile, several naval ships have been deployed for rescue operations as Tamil Nadu and Kerala brace for the cyclonic storm Ockhi, confirmed Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Cyclone Ockhi that has created massive destruction in Tamil Nadu and Kerala is now moving towards Lakshwadeep Islands.

#CycloneOckhi Hits the southern part of Kerala Thiruvananthapuram

. Scenes from Velankanni Kanyakumari . Wind speeding to 85kmph. Don’t panic, no Tsunami Emergency. pic.twitter.com/Vw5PEN76kV — Aswin Trivandrum (@AswinTvm3) November 30, 2017

“CGS Samarth sailed from Kochi for rescue. All the seven units are directed to work for rescue along and off Kerala coast. In addition, the Eastern Naval Command will launch P8i Maritime Patrol aircraft,” said Sitharaman

In a series of tweets, Sitharaman further informed that six warships and two coast guard ships have been deployed along with additional air effort.

“INS Sagardhwani sailed to join for Search & Rescue. Total warships deployed SIX (06). Additional air effort (Dorniers sorties) being planned with first light tomorrow.”

“For Search & Rescue (SAR) off Kanyakumari India Coast Guard deploying 2 OPVs in the area, and 1 OPV is being deployed ex Toothukudi. Additional Dornier sorties will be taken up from dawn.”