Sabhyata announces collaboration with Paytm post demonetization

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): India's premium ethnic wear brand Sabhyata has announced its association with Paytm.

To aid patrons, who are not able purchase their favorite Sabhyata apparel, owing to demonetization can now effortlessly make payments through their Paytm account.

Sabhyata is known for its customer centric approach and such a profound association strengthens the customer-organization relations. Customers' can also avail Sabhyata's apparels from Paytm's e-commerce vertical, tapping into the digital base effectively.

"We are thrilled to announce our tie up with Paytm. Sabhyata stands in solidarity with this momentous decision, providing a comprehensive solution to affected patrons. Through this endeavor, we intend to promote a cashless, digitalized India, decreasing the dependency on physical currency," said Director and co-Founder Sabhyata, Pankaj Anand.

"We hope to delight our customers with this association and continue our efforts to add ethnicity to the Modern Indian's wardrobe," added Anand.

Sabhyata has carved a niche position for itself in the apparel segment through its exclusive range of ethnic wears. With 42 stores established all over the country, the brand aims to redefine the ethnic world through its unique designs, vibrant colors and economical pricing. (ANI)