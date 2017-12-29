Sachin Tendulkar appreciates batting skills of Mohammad Kaif’s son

Mumbai, Dec 29: Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar have got some nice words for the batting skills of son of Mohammad Kaif.

In his Tweet, Sachin said Junior Kaif smashing it beautifully through the covers. Well done. Keep playing always.

Sachin’s nice words came two days after Mohammad Kaif was brutally trolled on social media for posting a photo on social media of playing chess with his son.

Trolls  turned offensive and his post was flooded with comments saying that the playing chess was “haram in Islam”.

Mohammad Kaif, Since 2006,  did not play for India in international matches, though he active in domestic cricket.

He made it to the national team on the strength of his performances at the Under-19 level, where he captained the Indian team to victory in the Under-19 World Cup in 2000.

