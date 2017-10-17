Sachin Tendulkar wants Twitter to delete fake accounts of children Sara and Arjun

New Delhi, October 17: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s children’s are in trouble. Arjun Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar have understood the hard way that their fake Twitter accounts created by an unknown user that lead problem to them and some of the Sachin Tendulkar’s fans were following that account.

This led to Sachin finally being forced to take to Twitter and clarify that neither his son nor his daughter is on the social networking site.

Impersonation wreaks havoc, creates misunderstanding & traumatises us. I appeal to the platforms to take corrective measures immediately 2/2 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 16, 2017

According to reports, Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter that “I reiterate the fact that my children Arjun & Sara are not on twitter.

We request @Twitter to remove all such accounts at the earliest. Impersonation wreaks havoc, creates misunderstanding & traumatizes us. Tendulkar also appeals to the platforms to take corrective measures immediately without any delay.