Sachin turns cook, serves food for friends on new year's eve.

New Delhi, Jan 2: Not only overdrives and square cut, cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar proved that he is equally good in cooking.

His cooking talent even made friends ‘lick their fingers’, according to none other than Tendulkar.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday wishing everyone a Happy New Year. He also posted a video of his cooking in which he is fighting smoke and a teary eyed Sachin is seen cooking.

“It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year’s Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers.

Hope you all had a great New Year’s Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always.”

It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year’s Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers 😜

Hope you all had a great New Year’s Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always. pic.twitter.com/aOPVJUscx4 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2018