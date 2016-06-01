Sachin’s Kerala Blasters to set up residential football academy

Thiruvananthapuram, June 1 : Cricket icon and co-owner of Kerala Blasters FC, Sachin Tendulkar has pledged support to the Kerala government to set up a state-of -the-art residential football academy in the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues, Tendulkar said they have agreed to this initiative.

“Our aim is to develop 100 top footballers in the next five years and for that we will set up the right infrastructure for that. We are thankful to the Kerala government for their support to help the youngsters here to chase their dreams,” said Tendulkar.

Earlier, Tendulkar, introduced the club’s new co-owners popular film icons Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, to Vijayan and after which they were involved in a closed door meeting.

Vijayan told reporters that they are thankful to Tendulkar for agreeing to the state government’s request to partner them in the fight against drugs and alcoholism.

“With regards to the exact nature of his partnership, the coming days will reveal that, after discussions, which includes being a brand ambassador and such things,” said Vijayan.

With regards to the proposed academy, the state government will offer the needed infrastructure support, while Kerala Blasters will provide the entire technical support.