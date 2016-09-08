Sacked AAP Minister Sandeep Kumar’s police custody extended till September 9

New Delhi, September 8: A court on Thursday extended till September 9 the police custody of sacked AAP Minister Sandeep Kumar, arrested on charges of rape following a complaint by a woman who figured in a video with him in an objectionable position.

During in-camera proceedings, Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary remanded Kumar to one day police custody after he presented before her the expiry of his three-day police custody.

The former Social Welfare and Women and Child Development Minister in the Delhi government was arrested last week after a woman approached Sultanpuri police station in north Delhi with a complaint of sexual harassment against him, following which a case was filed.

He was booked under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was also charged under the Information Technology Act’s Section 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form).

The woman had alleged in her complaint that she was sexually harassed by Kumar at his office-cum-residence in Sultanpuri area where she had gone to get her ration card made.

She had also alleged that Kumar had offered her a spiked cold drink following which she could not recall what exactly happened with her and how she had acted.

A Delhi Police team on Sunday visited the same house where the woman had alleged she was raped.

Kumar was sacked after an alleged “sex video” involving him became viral.

He later defended himself, saying he had resigned on his own and claimed that he had been targeted because he was a Dalit.