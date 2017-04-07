Sacramento woman falls 60 feet off restricted area of Foresthill Bridge, while taking a selfie,fractures bones

Washington, April07: A woman fell 60 feet from one of the US’ tallest bridges while taking a selfie but miraculously survived after landing on a trail below.

The Sacramento-area woman was expected to survive after she fell 60 feet off the restricted area of the Foresthill Bridge near Auburn, California, while trying to take a selfie, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Paul Goncharuk, a friend of the woman, told CNN affiliate KOVR that “she was knocked unconscious, suffered a deep gash to her arm and fractured bones that will require surgery.”

Paul Goncharuk also confirmed that “they were taking a picture on the bridge, and then the big bolts that are holding the beams together, she stepped on them kind of weirdly and lost balance and fell backwards.”

Police in a California county put out a Facebook post after she fell, warning camera-toting thrill seekers that, “You can lose your life and none of that is worth a selfie!”

The 730-foot-tall bridge is the highest in California and one of the highest in the United States.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, and a group of her friends were walking on the catwalk underneath the bridge when she tried to take a selfie and fell 60 feet onto a trail below, the sheriff’s office said.