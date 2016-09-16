Sacrficial animal remains pile up in Rawalpindi cantonments

RAWALPINDI,Sept16: Animal remains and other waste created problems for residents of Rawalpindi on the first two days of Eid as sanitation staff were unable to manage the load of work.

Visits to different areas in Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment board areas on Wednesday and interviews of local residents revealed that the remains of animals piled up in different areas.

Videos on social media also reinforced residents’ claims of slow work by sanitation staff.

Piles of animal waste were seen in Dhoke Chaudhrian, Dhoke Banaras, PeoplesColony, Shalley Valley, and Westridge till late in the evening on the first day of Eid. Sanitation in these areas falls under the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board.

Animal waste was also seen strewn along the banks of Nullah Leh in areas controlled by Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB). Delay in the removal of the remains from Dheri Hassanabad and Lalazar also irked residents.

The situation wa s better in areas falling under the Rawalpindi Waste ManagementCompany (RWMC).

On Thursday, RCB Spokes-person Qaisar Mahmood said that they had lifted remains and waste of animals from their areas without delay. He admitted that some complaints were received about delays in areas around Tench Bhatta, but added that the waste had been cleared in due time.

He noted that RCB sanitation staff lifted 612 tons of animals waste on the first day, 518 tons on the second day, and 758 tons on the third day. He said personally supervised the process.

CCB Secretary Mirbaz said that the chief sanitary inspector personally supervised staff in removing animal waste and remains. He said that 100 per cent of work had been completed. The secretary further said that the CCB authorities received no complaints about delays in the removal of animal waste.

Talking to The Express Tribune, RWMC Director General Irfan Qureshi said that Al-Buraq did a wonderful job and quickly removed all remains and the waste from the areas under its control.

He said that the company had made prior arrangements for swift removal of the waste and had distributed garbage bags among residents. He said that 5,000 to 5,500 bags were distributed in every union council. He said that the residents were asked to put the remains inside the plastic bags to make removal easier.

He said 3,000 workers were on duty in Rawalpindi city and another 400 performed their duties in Taxila, Murree, Gujar Khan, and Kallar Syedan. He noted that 7, 500 tons of waste was lifted from the five cities in the last three days. He said that 6, 800 tons of waste was removed from Rawalpindi city alone.

In response to a question on notice taken by Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan about piles of animal remains in Rawalpindi, the RWMC DG said that the minister took notice of reports aired by some private channels. He said that his company and the district management had informed the minister that the reports were primarily related to cantonment areas.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) concluded its cleanliness operation on Thursday.

Sanitation workers disposed of the remains of over 55,000 sacrificial animals during the three-day operation. Islamabad Mayor and CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Azizvisited different sectors, model towns and urban areas to inspect arrangements and appreciated the efforts of the staff. He also lauded that cooperation of citizens.