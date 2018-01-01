Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: Rajnath Singh on Jammu and Kashmir attacks.

Uttarkashi/Uttarakhand, Jan 1: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday assured that the sacrifice of our brave jawans will not go in vain and their valour will be given due acknowledgement.

Rajnath Singh told ANI, “The attack on a CRPF camp in Kashmir was a cowardly attack by terrorists. The sacrifice of our jawans won’t go in vain”.

Singh further averred that the entire nation is proud of their valour.

“The entire nation stands with their families. We are proud of our brave jawans who lost their lives in the fighting back the terrorists”, added Singh.

On Sunday, five jawans lost their lives after terrorists stormed a training centre in Pulwama district in the wee hours of Sunday. The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora. Three terrorists have been reported to be killed.

In another incident yesterday itself, a soldier lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector. The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in the early hours wherein the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. (ANI)