Sadan scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 20.41 cr of Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached assets worth Rs 20.41 crore in connection with money laundering case of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal and others.

Bhujbal is in the judicial custody since March 17, 2016. He was arrested by the ED in connection with the Maharashtra Sadan scam and Kalina land case.

The zonal office of ED had reportedly issued an order for provisional attachment of assets under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). With this fresh Rs 20.41 crore assets order, the total attachment of properties in the case stands at Rs 178 crore now.

The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed petition filed by Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal challenging his arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Prior to this, the High Court had rejected Bhujbal’s plea to withdraw petition against provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after opposition by the ED in the matter.

Bhujbal was not only being investigated for alleged corruption in contracts given for the construction of Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, but also on various other projects during his tenure as public works department (PWD) minister of Maharashtra. (ANI)