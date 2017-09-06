Sadananda Gowda asks Karnataka Govt. to hand over Gauri Lankesh murder case to CBI

September 6, 2017 | By :
Sadananda Gowda asks Karnataka Govt. to hand over Gauri Lankesh murder case to CBI

New Delhi, September 6: Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday said that the Karnataka Government should hand over the murder case of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The Karnataka Government should hand over the Gauri Lankesh murder case to the CBI,” Gowda told ANI. Senior journalist Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Naga by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 p.m.

As per reports, three bullets were pumped into her body. Lankesh’s body was later shifted to the Victoria Hospital for the post-mortem.

Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an “anti-establishment” publication. (ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Medical college scam: Delhi court issues notice to CBI
Supreme Court Of India
SC pulls up CBI’s Special Investigation Team in Manipur fake encounters probe
SC may not to hear Judge BH Loya death case on Monday
CBI questions Farooq Abdullah on cricket scam
Waited for seven years; couldn’t find concrete evidence: CBI Judge in 2G case verdict
CBI courts clean chit to Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G scam that led to downfall of UPA
Top