Sadananda Gowda asks Karnataka Govt. to hand over Gauri Lankesh murder case to CBI

New Delhi, September 6: Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday said that the Karnataka Government should hand over the murder case of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The Karnataka Government should hand over the Gauri Lankesh murder case to the CBI,” Gowda told ANI. Senior journalist Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Naga by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 p.m.

As per reports, three bullets were pumped into her body. Lankesh’s body was later shifted to the Victoria Hospital for the post-mortem.

Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an “anti-establishment” publication. (ANI)