Saddam Hussain’s daughter listed as most wanted by Iraq

New Delhi, February 06: The former Saddam Hussain’s eldest daughter Raghad listed was listed as ‘most wanted’ by the Iraq government along with 59 other individuals.

The 60 individuals named on the list are wanted on suspicion of belonging to with al-Qaeda, Islamic State in Iraq and Levant or the Baath Party. The list also includes the alleged crimes of which they are suspected and photographs to ascertain the suspicions.

49-year-old Raghad Hussein is Saddam’s oldest daughter with his first wife Sajida Talfah. Post war, she fled to Jordan where she received sanctuary from the royal family. She is wanted by the Iraqi government for allegedly financing and supporting the insurgency in Iraq. The Jordanian royal family has refused to hand her over and continues to give her sanctuary.

The people mentioned in the list are all Iraqis, expect for Maan Bashour, a Lebanese man accused of recruiting people from lebanon to fight in Iraq. The name of ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was absent in the list.

The list includes a senior officer from Saddam’s Fedayeen paramilitary organisation.

The ISIL fighters are accused of fighting in Iraq’s second city, Mosul, and the surrounding provinces of Nineveh, Kirkuk, Diyala and Anbar.