Sadhvi Deva Thakur fires rifle ,kills one during celebration in Haryana

CHANDIGARH,Nov16: Celebratory firing by All India Hindu Mahasabha vice-president Sadhvi Deva Thakur and her six associates during an engagement ceremony caused the death of the groom’s maternal aunt and injured four people, including an 11-year-old-girl, in Karnal on Tuesday.

While Sunita Rani died in a hospital, the condition of injured Amarjit Singh, Vinod, Anil and 11-year-old Manasvi was critical. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to murder and under Arms Act against Deva Thakur and her six associates.

Sadhvi had gone to attend the ring ceremony of Vikrant Singh of Sant Nagar in Karnal. Vikrant is believed to be a follower of Deva Thakur, who likes to pose with guns and has strong views against a particular community.

“There were various kinds of weapons. Investigations suggested one of the associates was carrying a .12 bore gun which developed some snag. While fixing the fault, the person had kept the fingers on the trigger and the gun went off as he closed the chamber. The pellets hit Sunita and others,” SP Pankaj Nain said, adding approximately 30 rounds were fired by Sadhvi and her men.