Sadistic Paedophile nicknamed ‘Cookie Monster’ confession note clue to 13 year old schoolboy murder

Vile paedophile Eamon Cooke was a serial child abuser who in 2007 was convicted of crimes dating back to the 1970s

Police are investigating if a note left by dead sadistic paedo is a confession to killing a missing 13-year-old schoolboy disappearance on October 23, 1986. .

Vile paedophile Eamon ‘Captain’ Cooke – known as ‘The Cookie Monster’ to his victims – was a serial child abuser who in 2007 was convicted of crimes dating back to the 1970s and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The 79-year-old former owner of pirate station Radio Dublin was released from prison to die in a hospice last month and suffered from dementia in his later years.

The chilling handwritten letter was then found by a member of his family in a lock-up just two days after his death and handed over to cops.

Cold case detectives are now trying to determine if the note – which read “sorry for what I did to Philip” – referred to a young boy who disappeared three decades ago.

Philip Cairns, from Ballyroan, vanished on the afternoon of October 23 1986 while walking back to school in south Dublin.

The case has become one of the most high-profile in Irish history.

Despite numerous appeals for information, a huge investigation and reconstructions, no trace of the boy was ever found.

A source close to the Cooke family told the Irish Mirror that hundreds of video tapes, mini discs and documents were also discovered in Cooke’s storage unit in West Dublin.

They said: “A member of his family came across one of his storage units and they were going through it and came across a letter that said ‘Sorry to Phillip for everything that happened’.

“It said Philip used to love maths and geography in school and how much he loved his trips to the radio station.

“He was saying ‘his son Philip’ in parts of the letter but he never had a son called Philip.

“It was written in 2004 or 2005. The second the person realised what it was they handed it over to gardai (Irish police).

“There was no address on it. It was just a handwritten note he wrote in prison.

“It’s believed he may have placed it in the storage unit after he was released after his first abuse case collapsed or when he was out on bail following the charges.

“The letter was found two days after the story came out about him being connected to Philip, a couple of days after he died.

“The storage unit in West Dublin was one of those 24-hour places. Everything that was in there was given to the gardai.

“There were also hundreds upon hundreds of video tapes, mini discs, voice recorders found that would take years to go through.

“He would have put stuff into it when he was released on bail or when he had his conviction overturned it’s believed.”

The source added Cooke owned land and property in Sligo in north-west Ireland that had underground bunkers and passageways.

They said: “He owned property in Rathfarnham around that time in the mid to late 80s. He owned property in Inchicore too.

“Under land he owned in Saggart was an underground container. He has 13 acres in Sligo on derelict land.

“Cooke had a house in West Dublin too which had an underground bunker in it. Most of the properties or land he owned did.

“He had a tunnel system under one of the houses he owned in Inchicore too. God only knows what he had them for.”

The source described Cooke as “cold and calculated and “capable of anything”.

They added: “Cooke was the type of person that if he killed someone and burried them in his back garden and he moved address he would dig them up and bury them at his new address.

“He was that kind of person. He was just cold and calculated. He didn’t care about anyone. He was very capable of killing.

“At times he would say he had ‘sorted things out’ that would lead you to believe he may have killed others.”

A person from the storage company confirmed to the Irish Mirror that Cooke had rented space from them.

He said: “Eamon Cooke had rented a storage unit since before 2006.

“He had a locker in the old part of the building. Gardai in Rathfarnham are aware he owned it.”

The source said Cooke was a strange character who used to go off with shovels to dig up land stating he was off to bury the pet dog.

The source added: “The family didn’t own a dog.

“What was he doing with the shovel? What was he doing digging?

“At the time nothing was thought about it but looking back it was strange.”

The insider added if Cooke murdered Philip he was more than likely behind others.

They added: “Cooke must be investigated for other missing children cases in areas and places he would have visited.

“He used to go up to Northern Ireland two or three times a year too.”

The source also wants to see gardai ask questions about the vile paedophile’s wealth.

They said: “Eamon Cooke had a hell of a lot of money, you have to ask where it came from.

“The belief is it came from a paedophile ring. He used to go to the pub every couple of weeks despite never drinking. He smoked but never drank. You have to ask why.

“He was close to being a millionaire. He had land and property everywhere.

“He denied abusing kids for many years but eventually said he did abuse one girl. He said he was sorry for what he did to her.

“There are a lot more victims of Cooke that have yet to come forward. He gave several impressions that he had done stuff.

“The gardai are questioning whether there are links to other missing people too.

“He said to one of his relatives he had a problem with a young girl in the 80s and he ‘took care of her’.

“He would have said several times he had regrets in life but wasn’t going to dwell on them.

“He didn’t give a crap. A lot of the things he did were calculated.”