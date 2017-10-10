Safe and effective alternative to reverse depression: No more medication as it causes serious side effects

New Delhi, October 10: Losing your loved one, being deprived, losing hard earned money on the stock markets, constant health issues and several other stressful life events may take a toll on your health. People can often feel guilty and miserable with their own actions and could be vulnerable to depression.

Co-founder of health platform Sepalika.com, Mahesh Jayaraman said, “as per WHO estimates, nearly five crore Indians are suffering from depression and over 300 million people are living with it globally.” He added, “the figures show an increase of more than 18% in cases of depression as compared with the last decade and account for over two-thirds of global suicides in low- and middle-income countries like India.”

There are numerous natural ways to deal with depression, still, people rely on antidepressants, and in some severe cases, Electroconvulsive Therapy.

Here are four scientific ways to deal with depression:

Have a balanced diet, rich in high-quality fats: A balanced and nutritious diet works effectively on the body to fight depression and helps promote good health. The human brain seems to rely on a combination of water; vitamins; complex carbohydrates; essential fatty acids, especially Omega 3 and Omega 6 to function efficiently.

Good fats – monounsaturated and polyunsaturated – enhance mental calm. While trans fats and saturated fats adversely affect brain health. Low consumption of essential nutrients would seriously hamper the body’s production of amino acids. Amino acids are the key drivers of psychological health.

Include nutrient-dense animal fats in your daily diet. It provide you with Vitamin A, arachidonic acid, Omega 3 fatty acids, Vitamin D and Vitamin K. Apart from preventing or mitigating depression, these nutrients help improve concentration levels, enhance moods and would result in better focus.

Conduct Thyroid Function Tests: Mood swings, anxiety, irritability, fatigue, insomnia, and depression could be a result of the abnormal thyroid. Patients with hypothyroidism are diagnosed of major depression, general anxiety or bipolar disorder.

They are either prescribed with antidepressants, sedatives, mood stabilizers, or all three. The underlying illness will be left untreated. A sizeable number of patients with depression may have early hypothyroidism, according to research, the cases of about half of which are detected only by thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH) testing.

So if you are detected with hypothyroidism and depression, you could be then rescued with dietary supplements that support thyroid function and natural desiccated thyroid hormone. Depression goes away naturally soon when thyroid improves its function.

Consume adequate B Vitamins: Depression could be triggered often with low levels of Vitamin B12 and other B vitamins and folate. These vitamins play a pivotal role in producing brain chemicals that affect mood and other brain functions.

Studies indicate that patients with mental disorders are nutrient deficient and lack of omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, B vitamins and amino acids. Vitamin B12 deficiency would result in compelling mental health problems.

Lack of this vitamin could negatively affect the brain in several ways and impair cognitive function. Therefore, ensure that you are getting adequate B12 from your diet. Vitamin B12 is found in abundance in animal products such as eggs, poultry, fish, lean meat and grass-fed dairy products like milk and cheese.

Practice Yoga and Meditation: Two most effective ways to fight depression and its symptoms are yoga and meditation. Both demonstrate therapeutic effect on many patients dealing with depression, mental and emotional issues.

Depression can be wiped out with regular practice of yoga. It helps in improving overall well being. Prolonged use of antidepressants can have serious side effects, instead of practise yoga and meditation as a treatment for depression.