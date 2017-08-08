Safeguard your biometric information in Aadhaar with these simple steps

New Delhi, August 8: Now an Aadhaar card holder can lock his/her biometric information collected by the UIDAI. Today Aadhaar seems to be the first and last document to be submitted for availing any service such as getting government benefits, subsidies, tax filing and cash flows. But nowadays, there are cases being reported of misuse of Aadhaar and also there is an increase in demand for Aadhaar as a basic requirement.

Registering Aadhaar information in just three clicks could save you from a data breach. The government has issued a new way to ensure the safety of the personal details in the Aadhaar, through an online system.

To Lock the bio metric information in Aadhaar just click the link below:

1. Sign in to https://resident.uidai.gov.in/biometericlock or click on the home page of UIDAI website, https://uidai.gov.in/

You can see ‘‘Aadhaar Services” in three main categories given.

2. Click Lock/Unlock Biometrics. A new window will be opened.

3. Add your 12-digit Aadhaar number and enter the security code available there. Then click on the OTP.

3. Login using the OTP available on the registered mobile and click on ‘enable’.

This will make your bio metric Aadhaar information safe. If someone “anonymous user” later attempts to verify this Aadhaar information, the error code 303 will appear.

If you are required for verification of aadhaar information for any purpose, then you will be able to disable the information in the above manner.