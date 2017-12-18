SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship: Indian team geared up for Nepal test

New Delhi, Dec 18: After a thumping 3-0 victory in the SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship opener against Bhutan, the Indian women’s team are ‘ready to face’ Nepal in their second encounter in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

“The girls are upbeat after their win against Bhutan and are now ready to face Nepal in the second match. A win is the only thing on our mind,” head coach Maymol Rocky said.

The India U-15 women side completely outplayed Bhutan in the opening encounter with a 20 minutes blitz in the start accounting for all the Indian goals.

Reflecting on the same, Rocky said, “Yes, it was a great start but we did not get any more goals in the second half so we will look to improve upon that. But I’m happy with the performance of the girls.”

Their opponents Nepal got hammered 6-0 by Bangladesh but Coach Maymol is cautious and is not dismissive of her rival side, “Every team goes through a bad day. And as I always believe anything can happen in football. I know they lost heavily but we are not taking Nepal lightly at all.”

India will face Nepal tomorrow in their second fixture of the SAFF U-15 Championship.

(ANI)