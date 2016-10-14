New Delhi, Oct 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday questioned the mentality of the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for objecting to the BRICS Summit logo and said it shows political bankruptcy on their part.

“The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress party objecting to the BRICS logo, which is lotus, again shows the bankruptcy. Now, there are many countries jointly they have discussed and they have decided to have a lotus now, what are the reasons I cannot say,” BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh said.

He further said that lotus symbolises many things, adding it symbolises purity and it symbolises that it is detached but at the same time it is attached to the ground.

“So, all those things come through the lotus. And, therefore, this symbol is important. But at the same time if the Congress and the Aam Aadmi party are objecting then they will tomorrow object lotus anywhere because it is the BJP’s symbol even if it is in the pond than that pond should be covered,” said Singh.

“So, that can be the mentality but it is certainly a political bankruptcy,” he added.

The Congress has expressed its objection to the BRICS Summit logo and said it looks like the BJP’s party symbol.

“It is highly improper on the part of the relevant BRICS Committee to select the election symbol of a member country, India, when it is well-known that lotus is BJP’s poll symbol. Elections of the Goa Assembly are due to be held in February 2017,” Congress MP Shantaram Naik told the media earlier.

“In Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur also polls are due,” he added.

The AAP on the other hand questioned the absence of the name of the place, where the meet is being held, from the logo.