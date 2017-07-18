Sahar police arrested a 25-year-old man carrying a pistol bullet in his luggage

Sahar,July18:The Sahar police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old man who was caught carrying a pistol bullet in his luggage while on his way to Mumbai from Paris. He has been booked under the Indian Arms Act.

According to the Sahar police, the accused, identified as Varun Kalra, a resident of Godhra, Gujarat, had gone to the United States of America and Paris for a trip. He had taken an American flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta on July 13 and then from Atlanta to Paris.

A friend from America gave him the bullet as a souvenir, Kalra claimed in his police statement. He landed in India from Paris at the CST International Airport in on Monday morning.

During a security check, an official from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) found a Blazer Luger 9 mm bullet, which is used in pistols. Read: Passenger in wheel chair caught with gold bars worth Rs20 lakh at Mumbai airport

The bullet was kept in the front pocket of one of his bags. When questioned if he had a license for carrying the ammunition and what was the purpose behind carrying it, Kalra had no answers and was detained at the Airport. Kalra said he was not aware that carrying bullets on flights was against the law.