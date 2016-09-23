New Delhi, Sep 23: Sahara chief Subrata Roy pleads for recall of order cancelling his parole. Roy says he will tender unconditional apology for his counsel’s remarks. CJI to consult other judges to consider plea.

The Supreme Court today ordered Sahara chief Subrata Roy to go back to jail. After spending two years in jail, Roy was out on interim bail in June.

The Supreme Court last month extended the Sahara Group chief’s interim bail to September 16, and asked him to deposit Rs 300 crore more to the market regulator if he wanted to remain outside jail.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice TS Thakur and Justices Anil R Dave and AK Sikri, also sought to know from Roy by when his company would pay the rest of the Rs 24,700-odd crore that the court had ordered it to pay the Securities and Exchange Board of India.