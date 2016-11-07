Saif Ali Khan denies baby with Kareena Kapoor Khan had sex determination test

Mumbai, Nov 7 : Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has denied rumours that his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan underwent a sex determination test for their baby.

“I want to let everyone know that we have not yet had our child and we still don’t know the sex of the child. We will not be having our child in London and the name of the child will definitely not be called Saifeena,” Saif said in a statement, clarifying all the buzz around the birth of their first child together.

There were rumours that the couple secretly went in for a gender test of their yet unborn child, and that they had planned to have the baby in London.

It was in July this year when Saif, 46, shared the news that he and Kareena are expecting their first child together in December.

Saif, who was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and has two children Sara and son Ibrahim, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012.

–IANS