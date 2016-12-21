Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor have right to decide their baby’s name, says Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. PHOTO: IANS File

Srinagar, Dec 21: Omar Abdullah has criticised those who made fun of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for naming their newly-born son Taimur. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister says that it’s their right to decide the name of their baby and the opinion of the rest doesn’t matter.

After the star couple announced their son’s name as Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, social media users went on to vehemently troll the couple. They questioned why they named their son after “the Turco-Mongol conqueror Timur”.

Abdullah hit back at people on Tuesday night and posted: “The only people who get to decide a baby’s name are the parents of said baby and the ones they ask. Why should opinion of the rest matter?”

Another tweet by him read: “So congrats to Saif and Kareena and a long happy life to their baby son. May Taimur Ali Khan have a happy and healthy life.”

