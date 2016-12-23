Saif Ali Khan on paternity leave till mid January

Mumbai, Dec 23: Actor Saif Ali Khan will be on paternity leave till mid-January after which he will resume the shooting of his next film, tentatively titled “Chef”. Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who gave birth to a boy on December 20, was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital yesterday.

The Bollywood star couple, who got married in 2012, have named their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Taimur is 36-year-old Kareena’s first child with Saif, who already has two children — daughter Sara and son Ibrahim — from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh. Kareena and her 46-year-old husband Saif yesterday posed with the baby for the shutterbugs at their residence in suburban Bandra.

Image: Saif and Kareena pose with Taimur Ali Khan at their Bandra house after yesterday. They were discharged from hospital yesterday.