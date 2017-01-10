Saif Ali Khan posts drawing of his son Taimur

Mumbai,Jan 10:Taimur Ali Khan, the three-week-old son of actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, made headlines from literally the day he was born on December 20 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. First, it was for his unusual name – speculated by Twitter to be a version of 14th century conqueror Timur or Tamarlane. Then, pictures of what appeared to be Kareena and Taimur in their hospital room went viral – these were neither verified as real nor denied as fake by the couple. But now, a portrait of Baby Taimur has been posted by his aunt, actress Soha Ali Khan, who Instagrammed a photo of her brother Saif Ali Khan holding a sketch of the little munchkin. It appears to have been drawn by a professional sketch artist whom Soha tagged in the post. We’ll assume this is the first official ‘picture’ of Taimur Ali Khan.

Thank you @literatefool for this striking sketch of baby Taimur. It is beautifully made ❤ A photo posted by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:20pm PST



Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan announced the birth of their son on December 20 with this statement: “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months and of course especially our fans and well-wishers for their continued affection.”

After bringing Taimur home, Kareena and Saif hosted a Christmas party. Just a few days ago, they were spotted having dinner out minus baby.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for four years. They fell in love on the sets of 2009 film Tashan. Saif already has two children – daughter Sara and son Ibrahim – with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Professionally, Saif is prepping for the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon and Kareena, who was last seen in Udta Punjab, has signed Veere Di Wedding.