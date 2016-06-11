Saina in Australian Open final, Kidambi Srikanth is out

Sydney, June 11: Saina Nehwal put in a magnificent display as she defeated second seed Wang Yihan of China 21-8, 21-12 to storm into the final of the Australian Open Badminton on Saturday.

Heading into the match, Saina had a poor head-to-head record against Wang, winning four and losing 11. However, she attacked right from the first game and put in a flawless display right from the first game. She stormed to a big lead and never allowed the second seeded Chinese star to get a foothold in the game.

Having won the first game 21-8, Saina continued to maintain the intensity as she raced away to a big lead. Although Wang delayed the inevitable, Saina sealed the game 21-12 to register a comprehensive victory.

However, there was some heartbreak for India in the men’s singles as Kidambi Srikanth crashed out in the semi-final to 12th ranked Hans-Kristian Vittinghus of Denmark 22-20, 21-13.

Srikanth, who had a 2-1 head-to-head advantage against Vittinghus, put up a great fight in the first game and at 20-20, it was anybody’s game. However, Vittinghus won the crucial point and sealed the game.

The Indian shuttler kept the pressure in the second game but lost momentum at crucial times to fall behind. In the end, the pressure was too much to handle and Srikanth lost the game to bow out.