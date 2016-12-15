Saina Nehwal criticised for posting picture of herself with Honor smartphone

New Delhi,Dec15: Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal has faced severe criticism for posting a picture of herself with her new smart phone. Saina posted the picture on Twitter with caption, “My new Honor 8 phone …… love the phone and the colour.”

Some of her followers didn’t take the post too well and started calling her an ‘anti-national’ for apparently promoting a Chinese phone brand.

“Saina please dnt use r promote bloody Chinese goods…. We have lo of respect for u. Please kickoff those bloody Chinese goods,” commented someone on the post. “I am your fan, but if you say buy China product am not. I will say stop this nonsense,” followed another one.

Seeing so many people lashing out at Saina for promoting the smart phone brand, many jumped to her defense. Here’s what some of Saina’s fans said:

“Saina u go with your mind and go ahead, congrats for ur new phone, some people are still poor by mind. And guys don’t forget she make a India proud in Badminton….God bless u Saina,” commented a fan.

“That’s really sad that people are mocking her for this post. Guys, get a life. She’s as much patriot as me and you. She’s made India proud. These comments are disheartening,” another fan wrote.

Earlier in March this year, Saina was announced as Huawei’s sub-brand Honor’s India brand ambassador which explains the primary reason behind her putting up such post.

Another point that should be noted is that the Chinese multinational has already announced its ‘Make in India’ vision, and will be setting up a manufacturing unit in Chennai in partnership with Flex.