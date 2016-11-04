Saina Nehwal not going to retire says coach ,Vimal Kumar

Bengaluru, Nov 4: Vimal Kumar, the former national champion, and Olympian who is now the personal coach of Saina Nehwal, is not at all perturbed by her statement, published in the media that she feels her career is coming to an end.

Vimal does not seem to be bothered as he says, “Saina’s comments have been wrongly understood. She is not at all thinking of retirement. Rather she mentioned in the interview two days before that initially she had felt after being blown with the injury that her career might come to an end.

Vimal also clarified that Saina will be participating in the forthcoming China Open, starting from 15 November and after China, she will also travel to Hong Kong to take part in the Hong Kong Open Super Series championship.

But she is not mentally thinking of getting any positive result in these two championships. Actually, according to Saina, these two tournaments are going to be a test.

Vimal explained, “She wants to have a judge her injured knee. She wants the reflection of her rehabilitation programme which she has been undergoing for almost last one month.”According to the coach, Saina has been spending most of her training time in the gym and endurance training programme.

Vimal added, “Saina is not doing full-fledged training now. She is doing some movement programme. And with racquet she also has gone back to her basics.

She is practicing basic strokes and playing with me just to upgrade her positional training. In the forthcoming China Open and Hong Kong Super Series, Saina wants to go through a kind of analysis of how much her injured knee has cured.”

Both Vimal and Saina seem to be setting their focus on the All England Championship and World Championship to be held next year. All England will take place in March and World Championship is going to be held in Glasgow in August.

According to Vimal, Saina will be fully fit before the two heavyweight tournaments. Saina has not yet won these two heavyweight championships.