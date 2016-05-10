Sainik Colony row : Mehbooba-Omar spat goes on

Srinagar, May 10 : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has accused former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of spreading “false” information among th people about Sainik Colony.

The former Chief Minister took to twitter to retort and challenged Mehbooba Mufti to file a case against him, if he is wrong.

Omar, after posting a copy of document with regard to allotment of land for Sainik Colony at Srinagar wrote: “If you haven’t filed a case against me in the next 24 hours the people will know who is lying in his matter @mehbooba_mufti. Truth Prevails.”

In another tweet, Omar Abdullah wrote: @mehbooba_mufti you have accused me of rumour mongering and uploading fake images of government orders on social media. I dare you to file a case today.”

In yet another tweet Omar wrote: “If you have the guts to truly believe this image (document about allotment) is fake file a case against me in the nearest police station.”

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had told reporters on Monday that Omar Abdullah, who had been the state’s Chief Minister, should know that neither a CM or nor a PM can dilute the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

She told reporters, “since Omar Abdullah is not a common man but has been a Chief Minister, , I hope that Omar does not repeat his mistake today in which he has referred to some papers (about Sainik Colony).”