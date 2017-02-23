Saket BJP MLA Vijay Jolly booked for allegedly raping woman in Gurgaon

Delhi, Feb 23:A case of rape was filed against former Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Delhi, Vijay Jolly, after a woman alleged that he had drugged her drink and assaulted her. The woman used to work with a non-governmental organisation, Delhi Study Group, which was headed by Jolly, The Hindu reported.

The former Saket MLA was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 376 (Rape) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc) based on the complaint of the woman filed on February 21.

The woman said in her complaint that she was taken to Aapno Ghar resort in Gurgaon by Jolly under the pretext of holding a meeting with her on February 10, The Indian Express reported. She alleged that her glass of juice was spiked, and later she was sexually assaulted. When she woke up, she found herself undressed, the FIR added. After the incident, the woman told her husband about it who then, along with her, filed the complaint against Jolly.

However, Jolly has alleged that the woman and her husband had tried earlier to extort money from him. He had filed a complaint against the couple on February 17 at the Kherki Dhaula police station on the charges of extortion and criminal conspiracy, PTI reported.

The woman had tried to extort Rs five lakh from him on February 10 at the resort on February 10, Jolly said. She had allegedly threatened to file a rape case if he did not comply, he said. “They were on the run ever since a case was registered based on my complaint. Now, they have lodged a case as an afterthought,” Jolly told The Hindu.