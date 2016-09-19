Sakshi plays a Neelambari-inspired character in ‘Jaikira Kuthirai’

Chennai, Sep 19 : Actress Sakshi Agarwal, who is known for playing bubbly and chirpy characters so far in her career, says she hopes to stun audiences with her bold portrayal of a role that’s inspired from Ramya Krishnan’s Neelambari character from Rajinikanth-starrer “Padayappa”.

“I play a US-returned character that’s very similar to Neelambari. Contrary to my regular sweet and bubbly avatar, audiences will see me in a very bold and strong role, and it required me to be myself but even bolder,” Sakshi told IANS.

Unlike Neelambari, Sakshi’s character doesn’t have a negative shade.

“It’s very subjective to say that about a character because you really can’t define what’s negative. I play someone who gets what she wants. She’s very independent and her take on love is very different. It was fun playing this character,” she said.

Except for one song, the rest of the film has been completed.

Directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, “Jaikira Kuthirai” stars Jeevan in the lead.