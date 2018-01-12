Salary hike for Tamilnadu legislators; DMK will not accept it unless transport workers demands are met 

Chennai, Jan. 12: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M K Stalin on Friday opposed the bill proposing a hike in the monthly salary and other allowances of MLAs, saying that party will not accept the hike unless the issue of the salary of transport workers remains unsettled.

Addressing the media, Stalin said it was unacceptable and highly condemnable.

“The near 100 percent hike of MLAs’ salary is unacceptable because the issue of the salary of transport workers hasn’t been settled yet. So, we condemn it and till their (transport workers) demands aren’t met, all DMK MLAs will not accept the hike in the salary,” he added.

Earlier in January 10, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader T T V Dhinakaran also opposed the bill.

The bill proposes to increase the monthly salary of the legislators from the existing Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.05 lakh.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy announced this during the last assembly session in July.

(ANI)

