Sales hike in Maruti Suzuki, sold 123,034 units in May

New Delhi, June 1 : India’s largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed last month’s selling at 123,034 units, the company announced on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here, the company said it sold 123,034 units (domestic 113,162 units, exports 9,872 units) in May 2016 as against 114,825 units (domestic 102,359 units, exports 12,466 units) sold in May 2015.

According to the statement, the company logged lower sales last month in the mini (Alto, WagonR) and super compact (DZire Tour) segments in the domestic market last month as compared to sales logged during May 2015.

On the other hand, the company saw sales growth in segments like compact (Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Baleno, DZire), mid-size (Ciaz), utility vehicles (Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza) and vans (Omni, Eeco) last month as compared to models sold in May 2015.