Sales of Hero MotoCorp Ltd dip 13.53% in January

New Delhi, Feb 02: Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HMCL) today reported 13.53 per cent dip in its total sales in January at 4,87,088 units.

Its total sales stood at 5,63,348 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

“…Sales of 4,87,088 units for the month of January 2017, is a substantial improvement from the December 2016 sales,” Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

It further said: “There is a positive change in the market sentiment, which is reflected in the improved offtake, and the company expects industry sales to gradually return towards normalcy”.

Last month, the company also expanded its global operations with the launch of brand Hero in Argentina. The company now has operations in 35 countries across Asia, Africa, South and Central America.