Salman, Anushka to head to Budapest for ‘Sultan’

Mumbai, June 1 : Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma have a special date with Budapest. The actors are heading to the Hungarian capital to shoot for the final portion of “Sultan”.

The stars will be leaving for Budapest on Thursday, and will be in the Eastern European city till June 6 to complete the shooting of the much-awaited film.

According to a statement, Budapest was chosen for it’s relevance to the film’s plot. It is also known as the wrestling capital of Europe.

In the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Salman plays the title character – a wrestler, who goes on to win the gold medal for India in wrestling. But due to some reasons, he leaves wrestling and returns to the sport after some time, when age and an unfit body are hurdles in front of him. He is then coached by Randeep Hooda’s character in MMA and reaches the big stage.

Anushka plays his love interest in the film, who is also a wrestler. The actress will then return to Punjab immediately to complete shooting for her home production “Phillauri”.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, “Sultan” is slated to release on Eid this year.