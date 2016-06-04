Salman- Iulia’s `Sultan` love duet

New Delhi, June 4 : Looks like besides acting, Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also have their hands on singing.

The 50-year-old year-old actor and the 35-year-old Romanian television presenter have lent their voices to the new version of ‘Sultan’s first song ‘ Baby Nu Bass Pasand Hai.’

The ‘ Dabangg’ actor shared the new version of the foot tapping song on his Twitter handle, writing, “Having fun with Sultan & YRF music. Hope u like it .”

The actor had earlier lent his voice to the song ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ and has received much appreciation for it.

The original song choreographed by Farah Khan shows Salman’s efforts of wooing Anushka Sharma with his antics and cool dance moves.

Based on the life of a wrestler, ‘ Sultan’, which also stars Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh, is slated to be released on Eid this year.

