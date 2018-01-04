Salman Khan appears before Jodhpur court in poaching case

Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Jan 4 : Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Thursday appeared before the Jodhpur court for the final arguments in the 19-year-old black buck poaching case.

The hearing is being conducted in the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district by presiding officer Devkumar Khatri.

During the final arguments of the defence, the actor came to the court along with his bodyguard Shera after being summoned.

“Today, we were present in the court during the final arguments,” Hastimal Saraswat, the actor’s lawyer, told the media.

The advocate submitted the final arguments by showing a video recording of prosecution eye-witness Poonamchand to the magistrate.

Sawaswat stated there was a “contradiction” in the statements given by the witness in the video and given by the investigating officer.

“We told the court how the investigating officer manipulated the statement given by eye-witness Poonamchand. The investigating officer has written many things in the statement which was not even said by him in the video. The videography has made it clear how editing and manipulation were done in the statement of the witness. This shows that Salman Khan is being wrongly framed in the case,” he added. (ANI)