Salman Khan to front ads of Yellow Diamond brand

Mumbai, Sep 19 : Superstar Salman Khan has been signed as the brand ambassador of Yellow Diamond, snack maker and the flagship brand of Prataap Snacks.

He will be the face of the home-grown brand of potato chips, namkeen and snacks.

Talking about his association with the brand, Salman said in a statement: “I met with the founders of Prataap Snacks and they shared their journey from small beginnings to becoming one of India’s biggest snack food companies — a Make in India journey.

“Yellow Diamond snacks seeks to understand the Indian consumer and the Indian palate to help them take on the global giants. It is a pleasure and privilege to be associated with Prataap Snacks as the brand ambassador for Yellow Diamond.”

Arvind Mehta, Apoorva Kumat and Amit Kumat, founders of Prataap Snacks, said they are fans of the “Dabangg” star, and to have him as our brand ambassador is a “dream come true”.

They have described the actor as “the man for the classes and masses”.